Brooklyn Beckham ‘Crazy’ About Madison Beer — She’s ‘Everything He Loves In A Girl’

Brooklyn Beckham, 18, can’t get enough of his new lady love Madison Beer, 18, and feels she is exactly what he’s looking for in a girl. “Brooklyn is crazy about Madison, and the feeling is mutual,” a source close to the family EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Madison is everything Brooklyn loves in a girl, she’s gorgeous, smart, funny, and really independent.” Aw! Before Madison, Brooklyn dated Chloe Grace Moretz, 20, and the two girls are apparently very different. “Brooklyn and Chloe split because he started feeling claustrophobic,” the source continued. “But Madison is very laid back and gives him all the space he needs. They’re both really young still, and they’ve only been dating a few weeks, but it’s already getting pretty serious.” It sounds like they couldn’t be any happier at the moment! See some of the most adorable pics of Brooklyn and Madison together here!

The new couple has been out and about a lot lately and was recently spotted sharing a kiss in public. Madison has also been spending time with Brooklyn’s famous mom, Victoria Beckham, 43, and is getting on the family’s good side. “They’ve met each other’s parents and friends and they’ve both committed to being in a relationship,” the source further revealed. “Victoria really likes Madison, she thinks she’s great, and she’s super happy that Brooklyn is dating her.”

The hunky son of Victoria and English former professional footballer David Beckham, 42, released a photography book entitled What I See on June 29 and it features some of the snapshots he has posted on Instagram. Although he modeled when he was younger, his new role behind the camera is proving he is ambitious in his talent. Perhaps he’ll take some professional pics of Madison soon? We’ll have to wait and see!

