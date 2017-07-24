Brielle Biermann Loses It With Kenya Moore & Calls Her A ‘Dumb Ugly B*tch’ In Wild Twitter Rant

Brielle Biermann has entered the feud between Kim Zolciak and Kenya Moore, calling her mother’s enemy a ‘dumb, ugly, evil b*tch’! What did Kenya do to make it impossible for Brielle to keep quiet?

The feud between Real Housewives of Atlanta costars Kim Zolciak and Kenya Moore has gotten out of control! Kim’s eldest daughter, Brielle Biermann, went off on Kenya over Twitter on July 22, tweeting that “kenya is a dumb ugly evil b*tch”. Yikes! One of her followers challenged her, tweeting that she would never @ Kenya — basically the internet equivalent of saying it to her face. “i don’t need to! she stalks me and my mom”, Brielle replied. She then posted a text conversation with a friend who further insulted Kenya.

Whoa! Kenya and Kim have been frenemies for a long time, so it’s no surprise that Brielle feels so strongly. But it’s unclear what specific incident sparked the diss. Though Kenya didn’t respond to the tweet directly, she posted an Instagram that seemed to address the situation. It was a beautiful photo of her in a white, cut-out dress captioned: “#aboutlastnight Everywhere you look there are haters… don’t let them dull your shine or steal your joy. #shine #happy #thatsMrsDalyToYou #whytheystaymad #obsessed #kenyamoore #rhoa”.

Kim didn’t comment on the diss, either. She took the same route as Kenya and posted a cryptic Instagram, instead. It was simply a quote attributed to Mark Twain: “Anger is an acid that can do more harm to the vessel in which it is stored than to anything on which is it poured.” Is it us, or does that sound kind of like she’s on Kenya side instead of her daughter’s? Interesting!

kenya is a dumb ugly evil bitch. — brielle biermann (@BrielleZolciak) July 23, 2017

i don't need to! she stalks me and my mom https://t.co/cWAms2y9Cn — brielle biermann (@BrielleZolciak) July 23, 2017

We wonder if this feud has anything to do with Kenya and Kim’s status on RHOA. It was announced in May that Kim would be returning to the series that made her a star after several seasons away, which garnered mixed reactions from her former costars. Kenya may be leaving RHOA as Kim returns. Bravo is allegedly upset that she refused to film her wedding to Marc Daly for the reality show, to the point where they reportedly want her off the show!

