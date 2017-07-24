Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Enjoy Dinner Together In LA — New Couple Alert?

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song had a dinner date in Los Angeles and now there’s some serious speculation on whether or not they’re dating. Read more about their time together here!

Are they a couple?! Macaulay Culkin, 36, and Brenda Song, 29, grabbed dinner together at Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles on July 23, 2017 and now we’re wondering if the two are more than just friends! SEE PICS OF THEIR NIGHT OUT HERE. The Home Alone actor was dressed down in black jeans and a denim button up shirt while Brenda wore a black shirt and shorts with a gray sweater and heels for the evening. The duo are both starring in Seth Green’s upcoming directorial debut called Changeland so we’re not sure if this was a business outing or a private one. Either way, they both looked hot to trot in that, you know, young Hollywood star kind of way. See more great pics of Macaulay here!

Seth’s new film is the first big film Macaulay has had a main role in since Saved in 2004. He starred in the independent films Sex and Breakfast in 2007 and Adam Green’s Aladdin in 2015 but Seth’s movie has people wondering if this is just the beginning of Macaulay’s return to the mainstream. Changeland was filmed in Thailand and in addition to Macaulay, Seth, and Brenda, the film stars many talented actors, including Breckin Meyer, Clare Grant, and WWE star Randy Orton. Macaulay and Seth also starred together in the 2003 film Party Monster.

If Macaulay and Brenda are indeed a new couple, this isn’t the first time Macaulay’s had high profile relationships. He was married to actress Rachel Miner from 1998-2002 and then went on to date actresses Mila Kunis and Jordan Lane Price. The actor recently made headlines when his goddaughter, Paris Jackson, posted silly photos and videos of the two of them spending time together.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Macaulay and Brenda are dating? Tell us here!