Michael Phelps’ Adorable Son Boomer, 1, Races ‘Shark’ Better Than His Dad — Cute Video

Michael Phelps may be a swim legend, but his baby son Boomer is already following in his footsteps! Emulating his dad’s latest stunt, the tot challenged a ‘shark’ & took it on way better than his dad. Watch the cuteness here!

In honor of Shark Week, Michael Phelps, 32, raced against a great white shark on July 23. And while he just narrowly lost in the 100-meter swim challenge (he lost by two seconds to be exact,) it doesn’t really matter. Why? Because his 14-month-old son Boomer Phelps stole the show anyways! Just days ahead of his televised race, Michael appeared in a new Huggies swim diaper ad along with Boomer and his wife Nicole Johnson Phelps, 32. Of course the star of the commercial is Boomer, and at one point during the minute-long video, he goes face-to-face with a blow-up toy shark — how adorable is that? Click to see more pics of the cutest celeb dads.

Clearly the bit is a comical nod to his dad’s Shark Week challenge. Honestly though, Boomer playing with a shark is WAY cuter than watching his dad race one! The spot, which was released on July 18, is called “Greatness is Earned,” and it’s more than a little bit epic. In it, Boomer wears a swim top that says “#TrainingFor2032,” and can be seen getting his swim on in the pool with both his parents — he even sports mini goggles! “We’re not born with greatness…it must be earned,” the ad starts. “By taking leaps…in between naps. Constantly reaching…while teething. And never being afraid…of obstacles in your path.”

Right on cue, it’s then that Boomer faces the shark. He instantly bats at it with his arms, and it’s BEYOND adorable. Phelps and Huggies Little Swimmers announced their endorsement deal/partnership back in May, with Michael revealing he’s training for the Olympics once again — with his baby son that is! We can’t wait to see more footage of Boomer playing in the water and being the cutest 1-year-old swimmer we know.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — isn’t Boomer adorable? Do you think he’ll grow up to be a great swimmer like his dad?