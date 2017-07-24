Blac Chyna Shows Off New $300k Custom Ferrari Spider After Rob Kardashian Split

Blac Chyna proved she doesn’t need any luxury rides from ex Rob Kardashian, as she’s gone out and bought herself a brand new $300k Ferrari Spider. We’ve got the pics, right here.

So what if Rob Kardashian repossessed the luxury purple Lamborghini that he gave his ex Blac Chyna as an engagement present. She’s gone out and replaced it with an even more expensive ride and this car is FIRE! The 29-year-old treated herself to a $300,000 Ferrari Spider on July 24 to match the red one she got for her May birthday. The whip has an all-white exterior with a bright red interior and she couldn’t be happier about her new ride. In her initial Snapchat video, she gave fans a tour of the vehicle to pal Nicki Minaj‘s tune “Rake it Up” where the lyrics about bringing out her pink Lamborghini “just to race with Chyna” can be heard blaring in the background.

In an Instagram post she thanked Calabasas Luxury Motors for the whip, which just so happens to be the dealership where many members of the Kardashian/Jenner clan also get their rides. Chyna was especially proud of the custom red Forgiato wheels on 2017 Ferrari 488 Spider that she mentioned them in several other posts.

Chyna brought home her new purchase and made it a family affair by letting son King Cairo, four, and Dream, her eight-month-old baby daughter with Rob, play in the car. “King look!” she excitedly says in an Instagram video while pulling back the roof of the ride and turning it into a convertible right before his eyes. She’s so excited that she adorably reaches over and plants a big kiss on her son’s cheek. In another photo, she’s seen holding baby Dream while getting into the front seat. While it’s cute that she’s showing off the car to her kiddos, we doubt there will be a baby carseat in that sexy whip since it only seats two and is definitely not a family vehicle!

