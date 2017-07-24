Beyonce Has Lost Nearly All The Baby Weight After Birth Of Twins: She’s ‘Full Of Energy’

After giving birth to twins last month, Beyonce’s apparently living her best life! Running on barely any sleep, HL learned exclusively she’s already shed most of her pregnancy lbs! In fact, she looks ‘awesome.’

Beyonce, 35, may actually be super human! After all, she gave birth to two tiny infants, Rumi and Sir Carter, on June 13, and she’s ALREADY bouncing back! She even hit up the 2017 FYF Fest with her sister Solange Knowles, 31, on July 21 to get down to Missy Elliot in concert. We’re dying to know the secret to her seemingly endless energy, but apparently, the star has “always” been like this — which kind of explains a lot! Click to see pics of Beyonce’s stunning maternity style.

“Beyonce is amazing, she is clocking hardly any sleep right now, but she’s full of energy and life!” a source close to Beyonce told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Most new moms of twins struggle to even function at this stage, but Beyonce is thriving. I mean, obviously it helps that she and JAY-Z have nannies and a bunch of staff, but she’s still really hands on and she’s breastfeeding, which means she’s hardly getting a break rest wise — but then, Beyonce has always functioned best on less sleep than most of us mere mortals!” Must be nice, right? But crazy energy isn’t all Beyonce’s gained since the twins’ arrival — she’s also getting her post-baby bod back super quickly!

“You would never believe that Beyonce gave birth to twins just weeks ago, ” our insider added. “She’s lost nearly all the baby weight, and her body has snapped right back… She looks awesome!” Bey hasn’t been shy about showing it either. Less than two weeks ago, on July 14, the singer posted pics of herself presumably post-birth, and she was showing off her new figure in a tight mini skirt and low-cut top. She certainly did NOT look like she recently had a baby bump.

Even still though, the “Formation” singer knows she couldn’t do it all alone. “Beyonce is so thankful that she has staff around her to help out, and she’s in awe of women who manage to raise twins on their own,” a different source told us EXCLUSIVELY. “Beyonce and Jay keep telling themselves that it will get easier, but in the meantime they’re just embracing the craziness, and thanking God that they have each other to lean on.” Aw!

