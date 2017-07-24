‘Below Deck’: Malia’s Love Triangle’s Exposed After Adam Goes Off On Wes

Uh-oh! Malia may not be able to play the field as easy as she thought! In this EXCLUSIVE clip for Tuesday’s episode of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Adam discovers her relationship with Wes! AND, Adam puts Malia on blast in front of the crew!

Just when we thought Malia was about to pull off the love triangle of the century, Adam catches her in the act! In this EXCLUSIVE clip from tomorrow night’s episode [July 25] of Below Deck Mediterranean, Adam exposes Malia and he’s got receipts! In case you were a bit behind on your BDM scoop, Malia is currently in the midst of a steamy love triangle with Adam and Wes. And, when HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY sat down with Max and Lauren, they admitted that the entire crew has been skeptical of Malia’s risky relationships! Now, we’re here. [Watch the full clip, below.]

In the midst of the clip, Malia admits that Adam goes off on Wes because he discovers their relationship. Wes, the quiet, adorable guy that he is, looks vulnerable as Malia comforts him after Adam’s harsh actions. In this moment, Malia still appears to think that her love triangle is going strong. But, that’s quickly ruined when Adam puts her on blast in front her roommate, Lauren and Max, who even gives her a bit of flack for her actions. But, Lauren remains quiet, which is probably the best decision since she has to bunk with Malia. Not to mention, the two had an unpleasant exchange a few episodes ago over similar relationship gossip. Lauren, however, told us that they eventually made up.

Anyway, after Malia consoles Wes, she walks into the kitchen where Adam, Lauren and Max are already discussing the love triangle drama. “She played you,” Max says to Adam, adding “and she played Wes.. so this [drama] is all because of her.” Malia obviously walks in on that, so Max lays it on thicker. “This is all because of you, because you strung him [Adam] along the whole time,” he says to Malia. And, she knows that she is caught, so Malia just apologizes. And, that’s when Adam jumps in. Watch him confront Malia, below!

