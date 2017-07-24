Ariel Winter Just Got A Racy Butt Tattoo — See The Pic & Find Out What It Says

Wowsa! We are used to seeing Ariel’s side boob and her stomach in crop tops, but now, she’s showing off her bare booty — and she’s got a new tattoo! See the sexy pic below!

Ariel Winter is VERY body confident. She’s frequently out and about in short shorts, tummy baring tanks, and thong bikinis. She looks great and has defended her actions, saying it’s the summer and it’s hot so, of course, she’s not going to be wearing a ton of clothes. She took “bare butt” to another level, however, on her Snapchat on July 24. She showed off her brand new tattoo on her booty! The new ink wraps from her butt around to her right hip. She captioned the photo, “Loves risks everything and asks for nothing.” That doesn’t look like what the tattoo says — but perhaps it’s in another language.

In the pic, she is not wearing pants, but rocking a white top and a jean jacket. A few hours later, the pic disappeared from her Snapchat, but thanks to the Internet, you can see the original picture below. Ariel definitely has the tattoo bug! On July 15, she showed off a snake on her forearm, and credited the ink to Doctor Woo. His tattoo studio is in Los Angeles. She also has a matching heart tattoo, and “peanut butter and cheese” tattoos with her boyfriend, ” Levi Meaden.

They definitely seem more serious than ever. She posted a photo of him kissing her on her Instagram on July 24, with the caption, “PB&C always 💘”, which stands for the aforementioned peanut butter and cheese. Good for them!

