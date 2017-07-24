‘American Horror Story: Cult’ — Evan Peters’ Love Interest & More Spoilers Revealed

Bless you, Ryan Murphy! The ‘American Horror Story’ creator is spilling amazing spoilers about the new season, ‘Cult.’ From character names to everything Evan Peters, here’s all the scoop on season 7!

Ryan Murphy, 51, is revealing so much about American Horror Story: Cult, and we are living for it. Once the highly-anticipated theme was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con, Ryan began responding to fans on Twitter with scoop about the new season. When one fan told Ryan that she wanted more Evan Peters, 30, in season 7, Ryan wrote back, “And more Evan you will get. This is his heaviest season yet. More questions?”

OH. MY. GOD. Evan is the only other actor, other than Sarah Paulson, 42, who has appeared in every single season of American Horror Story. He didn’t appear in all of season 6, so fans have been waiting to hear that he’d play a bigger role in the upcoming season. Ryan also revealed that Evan’s character name is Kai, and his love interest will Ally, played by Sarah. He’s calling their romance a “love story for the ages.”

Ryan also spilled that season 7 will be 11 episodes long and set in Michigan. Mare Winningham, 58, and Frances Conroy, 68, will be returning to American Horror Story. There will be “others,” too!

Season 7 will be focusing on the 2016 election, Ryan confirmed in Feb. 2017. He said on WWHL that next season “is going to be about the election that we just went through so I think that will be interesting for a lot of people.” In addition to Evan and Sarah, Colton Haynes, 29, and Billie Lourd, 25, will be starring in season 7. We can’t wait to see what Ryan has in store for us! American Horror Story: Cult will premiere Sept. 5 on FX.

HollywoodLifers, do you think American Horror Story: Cult will be the best season yet? Let us know!