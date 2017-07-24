Amber Rose & 21 Savage ‘Spoil’ Each Other By Buying Diamond Watches: Diamond Ring Next?

Amber Rose and 21 Savage know how to treat themselves! The new couple bought each other massive diamond watches, and showed off the goods on Instagram. Is a diamond ring next for Amber?

Amber Rose, 32, couldn’t help but show off her prizes when she took a little shopping trip with boyfriend 21 Savage! Amber and Savage (real name Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph) have only been dating for a short while, but they’re already giving each other diamonds! Well, not those diamonds — as far as we know. Amber posted a short clip to her Instagram story of herself and Savage flaunting diamond-encrusted watches, captioned “we like spoiling each other”. They’re so sparkly it’s blinding!

If they’re already exchanging expensive diamond jewelry after just a few months together, then how soon will it be until we see a ring on Amber’s finger? Amber and Savage are head over heels in love, if that wasn’t obvious! She recently posted an adorable photo to Instagram of her and the “X” rapper cuddled up in bed. The intimate glimpse at their private life was beautiful. Guess what? They also own matching Space Jam sweatshirts!

“It’s pretty amazing waking up every morning feeling love like this… Maybe he’s just as broken as me and that’s why we’re perfect for each other but either way he’s not going anywhere and neither am I,” she captioned the pic. Aww! He feels the same way. Amber’s the subject of two new songs on Savage’s Issa Album. On “Special”, he raps, “Your ex didn’t know how to appreciate you now he missed out/We got something special.” He also talks about how the “special” someone’s “panties might get ripped off”. Whoa! Risqué lyrics aside, Amber and Savage are the real deal. They’ve even met each other’s families! Let’s keep an eye on any additions to her diamond collection!

