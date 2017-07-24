Are Amanda Stanton & Robby Hayes Dating? ‘BIP’ Stars Spotted Holding Hands Before Dinner

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ stars Amanda Stanton and Robby Hayes were seen looking quite romantic during a hand-in-hand stroll. Are they a new couple?

Amanda Stanton, 27, and Robby Hayes, 28, were spotted holding hands in West Hollywood shortly before enjoying dinner together at The Ivory restaurant on the night of July 23, as reported by E! News. The Bachelor in Paradise co-stars spent a lot of time together over the weekend causing even more speculation that they may be more than just friends. In addition to their dinner date, they attended a Los Angeles Dodgers game together with BIP alums Ashley “I” Iaconetti and Jonathan Treece aka the “Tickle Monster.” The duo ended their weekend on July 24 by celebrating the birthday of co-star Raven Gates at Mailbu Wines. The Bachelorette star Jack Stone posted a photo of Raven’s birthday group on his Instagram and Amanda and Robby definitely look cozy standing next to each other in it! See some of the best moments from the Bachelor in Paradise season 3 finale here!

Amanda broke up with her ex-fiance Josh Murray in Jan. 2017 after a tumultuous relationship, which was shown on BIP, so perhaps a new healthy relationship with Robby is what she’s craving now. Both reality stars proved their charisma when they made a lasting impression on their seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. With the affection they’re already displaying in these early stages, it’s likely that they’re appreciating a chance at love once again but this time, with each other.

Robby first became known in the public eye after competing for romance with JoJo Fletcher on The Bachelorette and Amanda got our attention when she competed for romance with Ben Higgins on The Bachelor. After witnessing their fight for love on the small screen, we can’t help but hope that they really are finding love in a new relationship together. We guess we’ll find out when the fourth season of Bachelor in Paradise premieres on Aug. 14 on ABC.

