Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Her 48th B-Day Getting Sweaty Doing Hot Yoga With Alex Rodriguez In Miami

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez decided to work up quite a sweat on her 48th birthday, but it wasn’t in the bedroom…yet. We’ve got the details on their super hot yoga session.

Theres no rest and relaxation for Jennifer Lopez as she celebrated her 48th birthday on July 24. As usual she had to get a massive daily workout in, and brought along boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, 41, for a hot yoga session at south Miami’s Bikram yoga studio. The 90 minute class take place in a room heated to anywhere from 95 to 108 degrees, so participants sweat out so many toxins and leave with their body completely cleansed. Not like the birthday girl would need it with her super healthy diet and lifestyle, but what a way to keep her fit and limber body strong while getting hot and sweaty alongside her man!

JLo looked like she loved her fitness session, leaving the studio with a big smile while talking to someone on the phone. She looked incredible as always in a light yellow see-through tank top that showed off her white sports bra. She matched it with a pair of funky patterned leggings that flaunted her famous gams. Alex on the other hand looked like he got a little worked, wearing a blue tee, green University of Miami shorts and carrying a bunch of white towels. Aww, what a gentleman, he even carries his lady’s sweat removers for her!

No doubt they were likely burning off some serious calories in after their romantic dinner pre-birthday celebrations over the weekend. They hit up Prime 112 steakhouse on July 23 for dinner and looked like a million bucks as they left the upscale eatery. Jennifer donned a braless white satin tank and a pair of matching wide-leg trousers, while Alex made sure to look super dapper in a crisp white shirt and navy jacket.

The pair really got down on July 22 where they kicked off their birthday week in big style with a blowout champagne-filled party. JLo dressed to impress in a sheer black backless mini-dress that showed off tons of skin while A-Rod wore a bright blue suit as a massive six-tier white and gold cake was wheeled out in honor of Jen birthday. Alex turns 42 on July 27 so we can’t wait to see what the couple has in store for that big day!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Alex and Jennifer are a perfect match? Do you think they will get engaged?