Abby Nicole: Country Singer, 25, Killed In Horrifying UTV Accident Just Hours After Performing

This is just awful. Abby Nicole, a 25-year-old country singer, tragically died in a UTV accident on July 23 hours after performing at a country fair. Here’s what we know.

Abby Nicole (née Abby Uecker) died around 5:30 AM on Sunday, July 23, after performing with her band at the Thayer County Fair in Deshler, NE, as multiple outlets report. “The Thayer County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 4:20 a.m. that a 25 year-old female was injured near the racetrack while riding in a utility task vehicle (UTV),” officials told News Channel Nebraska. “Deshler Rescue and sheriff’s deputies responded, and the victim was transported to Thayer County Health Services in Hebron where Abby Uecker, of Norfolk, was pronounced dead. Troopers will continue to investigation the incident.” So heartbreaking.

Chad Barnill, one of Abby’s bandmates, memorialized her in a touching Facebook post later that day. “I miss you soooo much Abby Nicole… you were ready to be the One Me we talked about. I drove home today and wanted you in my passenger seat. Feet on the dash. Wrapped up in your blanket. Singing our favorite songs,” he wrote. “You weren’t there, but I still felt you. I Will Always Love You Abby. I promise to celebrate your Life with others. You touched so many lives. Especially mine. Music is a Gift That Lasts a Lifetime. Thank You for being my Gift.”

Abby’s band, Abby Nicole and County Road, performed at the Thayer County Fair on Friday and Saturday, according to WOWT. Officials continue to investigate the situation, and our hearts go out to Abby’s loved ones during this difficult time.

HollywoodLife.com has reached out for comment.

HollywoodLifers, you can leave your thoughts for Abby’s friends and family in the comments below.