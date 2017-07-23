Melissa McCarthy Can Play ‘Anyone She’d Like’ On ‘SNL’ Next Season — Who Will She Pick?

After nailing her Sean Spicer impression, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that ‘SNL’ veteran Melissa McCarthy can play ‘anyone she’d like’ on the next season! Any names come to mind?

Melissa McCarthy, 46, has reached yet another Saturday Night Live milestone! The comedian, best recognized as Sean Spicer on the show, joined the Five-Timers Club with legends like Steve Martin and Alec Baldwin back in May. Now, after playing the former White House Press Secretary so perfectly, producers have given her an open door policy to impersonate anyone she’d like. “Melissa will have the chance to play anyone she‘d like next season now that Spicer is out of the limelight,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They love her and all that she’s done. It was everything and more for the character and they will miss it immensely.”

The Bridesmaids actress has bestowed many great skits upon us, including her portrayal of Sheila Kelly, Matt Foley, and most recently Mr. Spicer. Melissa dressed up as the politician FOUR times in just one season, ripping him a bigger and bigger hole each time for his work with President Donald Trump. But now that he’s put in his official resignation, Melissa might have to hang up her fat suit and oversized suits for good — and she feels really sad about it. “Most of all she loved being a voice for the voiceless and provided humor to something she finds scary in the political climate we’re in,” the source continues. “She’ll miss every minute of it.”

So, who might Melissa choose to impersonate next? Her array of talent has no boundaries. She can play a male politician, an aggressive basketball coach, a clueless Jeopardy contestant, an unfortunate Just Desserts contestant who gets creamed with 10 pies to the face, and the list goes on. At least she received Spicer’s blessing to keep playing that iconic character. He finally admitted that he found it “funny!”

