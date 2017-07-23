Tour De France Final State Live Stream: Watch The End Of The Epic Race Online

Viva Le Tour! After an exciting Tour de France, the 2017 race comes to a thrilling finish on July 23. It all kicks off at 10:00 AM ET so don’t miss a single moment!

At this point, the 2017 Tour de France has come down to just a handful of racers. Chris Froome has been in control (and the lead) for almost the entire tour, with Romain Bardet and Rigoberto Uran challenging him for the yellow jersey. Now, in Stage 21 – the final leg of the tour, these three riders will go head-to-head-to-head in hopes of securing one of the most prestigious wins in cycling. It should be an amazing finish to an amazing race so sports fans better tune in to watch.

“Certainly at this point, it’s my race to lose,” said Froome said at the end of Stage 19 on July 21, according to Sky Sports. He had a 23-second lead over Romain (and 29 seconds over Rigoberto) heading into July 22’s 22.5km time trial. “I have to make sure I do everything right, follow the right processes and hopefully not have the bad day. I’ve got the legs, and hopefully everything else will be all right.” Chris is trying to win his third consecutive Tour de France, an epic feat if he’s able to pull it off.

The final stage is no ride in the park. The 103-kilometer stage will take the riders to the French suburb where the first stage of the first Tour de France began: Montgeron, in the southeast part of Paris. The riders head towards the center of the city before taking a detour around the Paris-Orly Airport. The racers will cross the Péripherique due south of the Place de la Concorde, according to Cycling News. This will be eight laps of the “harder-thank-it-looks circuit,” which takes a scenic route (aka the long way around) the Arc de Triomphe. Normally, the fastest sprinter tends to win the stage, but it will take endurance and strength as well as speed to claim victory.

