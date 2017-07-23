Real Madrid Vs. Manchester United Live Stream: Watch The ICC Match Online

Manchester United will try to keep its winning streak alive when they take on Real Madrid in the International Champions Cup on July 23. The match kicks off at 5:00 PM ET so tune in to see every thrilling minute!

Though Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, will not be with Real Madrid takes on Manchester United, Los Blancos will have enough talent to give the Jose Mournho’s men a challenge. This game is a “friendly,” but there will be plenty of pride on the line during this International Champions Cup clash. The real winners will be the American fans, as this is a chance for those in the United States to see two of the best teams in action. Instead of battling out at Old Trafford or Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, they’ll battle in the middle of Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

These pre-season matches are really helpful for Manchester United, as the team is adjusting after Wayne Rooney left the team after 13 years. While United was sad to turn the page on that chapter of the club’s history, they’re starting anew with Romelu Lukaku. The team signed the 24-year-old from Chelsea, and he brings a lot of promise to the team.

Wayne Rooney has done everything for the club. He will be remembered forever. Now we don’t have him. We will miss him. We have to move on,” Ander Herrera, 27, the Red Devils’ player of the year, told the Mercury News. “We don’t have Wayne but we now have a fantastic player…When I came three years ago, Wayne helped me a lot. I will be thankful forever. But now we have to look forward.” Hopefully, this will help United find success in the Premier League (if not helping them win this game against La Liga’s reigning champs.)

Real Madrid is dealing with its own roster problems. Cristiano has told the club that he wants out, mainly due to how Spain’s government has accused him of committing tax fraud. Ronaldo’s displeasure has made many wonder if his time with Los Blancos has come to an end, but Real’s coach, Zinedine Zidane, 44, think it’s just one big nothing-burger. “In the end, Cristiano is one of us,” Zidane told ESPN FC. “He’s going to stay with us. And that’s it. He’s on holiday as of today. He’s resting, as he’s deserved it. We wait for him to finish his holiday and join us.”

