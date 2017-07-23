Mexico Vs. Jamaica Live Stream: Watch The Gold Cup Semifinal Online

It’s time for the rematch. Jamaica’s out for revenge on Mexico, and these two meet on July 23 in a 2017 Gold Cup semifinal. The match kicks off at 9:00 PM ET so don’t miss it!

It’s been two years since Mexico demolished Jamaica in the final of the prior CONCACAF Gold Cup. Don’t think for a moment that the Reggae Boyz haven’t forgotten. Now, Jamaica has a chance for some sweet revenge as they try to do what no other team in the tournament has been able to do: hand El Tri a loss. The action invades the turf at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, but this is a whole different kind of “football.”

Mexico and Jamaica actually met in the Group Stage of the 2017 tournament, and the results were either a disappointment to El Tri or a huge success for the Reggae Boyz. As it is, neither side walked away from a win, but for Jamaica to hold the might Mexican side to a 0-0 draw might be considered a moral victory. Following that scoreless tie, Mexico has learned from its mistakes and promises a much different outcome for this match.

“We already know Jamaica and know our players a lot better,” said assistant manager Pompilio Paez, according to ESPN. “We respect the opponent, but we think we have the sufficient arms to defeat Jamaica and be in the final.” Pompilio was subbing in for coach Juan Carlos Osorio, who’s serving part of a six-game suspension for using “insulting words” during Mexico’s third-place match in the 2017 Confederations Cup. It seems that the team was fine without their manager. Though they didn’t light up the scoreboard, the 1-0 victory over Honduras proved that the team is a well oiled machine.

To be able to get to the final, today’s game was the most important,” Pompillo said. “As I see it, I don’t think this side deserves a lot of rotations. Speaking of the final, it was Jamaica and Mexico who battled for the Gold Cup in the 2015 tournament’s finale. Mexico walked away with the trophy after smoking Jamaica, leaving the Reggae Boyz with a devastating 3-1 loss. Will the same happen again?

Who do you want to win this game, HollywoodLifers?