Tristan Thompson Looking To Rent Love Nest For Khloe Kardashian Sleepovers

Khloe Kardashian, 32, and Tristan Thompson, 27, are about to take a BIG step in their relationship! The couple, who were recently spotted house hunting, have decided to temporarily live together — just to test the waters before diving in head first. “They’re not planning on buying a house together anytime soon, but Tristan is looking to rent a place in LA,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He needs somewhere to stay when he’s not playing and training. Even though he’s crazy about Khloe, he still really likes his own space and decor.”

Living together is arguably more of a commitment than getting married. You have to agree on SO.MANY.THINGS. Who gets TV time? Who gets to shower first before work? Who has the better mattress? It’s overwhelming…but worth it when you’re in love. “Khloe is staying with Tristan almost every night anyway so why not find a mutual place?,” the source continues. “They are super serious and even trying for a baby. He definitely sees a future with her.” Since the couple are reportedly in the baby-making business, it makes sense that they’d want a family-friendly home with extra space for a kid’s room.

In fact, the Good American designer is already thinking of what their children might look like! “She thinks he has the perfect genes and any child they would have would be absolutely beautiful,” a different insider EXCLUSIVELY told us. “Khloe isn’t using any contraception, so they’re just seeing where it goes.” The reality star has always wanted to start a family, even in her previous romance with Lamar Odom. She dealt with fertility issues years ago but was seeing a specialist for help and reportedly looked into IVF treatment.

