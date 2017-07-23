Chris Froome Wins Tour De France: Victorious In Cycling’s Greatest Race

What a race! Chris Froome cycled his way to glory in the 104th Tour De France, biking down the Champs-Elysees on July 23 in a thrilling finish. We’ve got the details.

Incredible! After 23 days of cycling, Chris Froome, 32, bolted into Paris to take home the most prestigious race in the sport, the Tour De France. Chris was looking for a four-peat after winning the past three years and he got his wish! He has dominated in the yellow jersey for most of the race, going into July 22’s penultimate time trial leg in Marseille with a 23-second lead over Frenchman Romain Bardet, 26. It was Chris’s race to lose with that wide of a lead. Here’s photos from the epic cycling event!

“Each time I have won has been so unique, such a different battle to get to this moment,” said Chris after the race, via the BBC. “They are all so special but this will be remembered as the closest and most hard fought.” The finish was extremely dramatic as the racers headed down Paris’ famed Champs-Elysees to the finish line at the west end in front of the Arc De Triomphe. Fans lined the route to see the cyclists make that final push after biking through the grueling 2,199 mile course that started back on July 1 in Dusseldorf, Germany. From there the riders crossed through Belgium and into France where the race got really epic, heading through the peaks and valleys of the French Alps. On a rest day competitors then flew across to Western France where the race wound through more stages before the riders jetted from the southern port city of Marseilles to just outside of Paris for the final leg.

The race has had so much excitement with narrow stage victories that have been decided by photo finishes just like in horse racing! During stage seven, Germany’s Marcel Kittel, 29, and Norway’s Edvald Boasson Hagen, 30, finished millimeters apart, with the win going to Marcel. Edvald again was on the wrong side of another photo finish in stage 16 but finally got his first victory in stage 19, coming in five seconds ahead of German Nikias Arndt, 25.

Chris Froome wins the Tour de France for the third successive year. His fourth #LeTour win overall.https://t.co/mIP4dR3Pyj #bbccycling pic.twitter.com/fWmhf51BCk — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 23, 2017

