The Weeknd’s Planning ‘Super Romantic’ B-Day Dinner For Selena With Private Chef, Roses & More

Selena Gomez was minus a boyfriend when she turned 25 on July 22. But now that The Weeknd is coming back to LA and an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY what his plans are for their private party!

“Abel [Tesfaye] was bummed he couldn’t celebrate Selena [Gomez]’s birthday with her on the big day, but he was in Paris performing,” a source close to Abel aka The Weeknd, 27, told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, of the singer’s feelings about missing his lady’s 25th birthday yesterday, July 22. “They Skyped together though, and he sent her an amazing bunch of flowers with a beautiful note. He’s flying back today though, and he has some time off now, as his next performance isn’t until August.” Click here to see pics of Selena and The Weeknd.

“He’s planning a super romantic, private dinner for tonight, and he’s going to spoil Selena — Abel literally cannot wait to see Selena again,” the insider continued, revealing The Weeknd’s plans for tonight, July 23. “He misses her so much when he’s not with her, she’s his ‘home’ and he feels like a limb is missing when he’s not with her. Abel has hired a private chef to cook Selena’s favorite things, and he’s going to fill the dining room with candles and roses, in addition to a whole load of beautiful gifts that he has bought for her. Selena is Abel’s everything, and he wants her to have the best birthday ever.” Though the “Bad Liar” singer didn’t get to spend her official birthday with her beau, we are sure these plans will make up for all that. However, she did seem to still have some fun without him around.

Selena shared multiple pics from her big day yesterday, including ones of her posing with mint green and white balloons and her matching birthday CAKES at a small party. Count em, two! The songstress sat on a table in a cute grey ensemble smiling with the mint green confections that read “Happy birthday Sel!” She enjoyed that special cake with all the lovely friends who surrounded her. She also made sure to take some time out to thank the friends she hasn’t met yet — her fans! “Thank you for all of my bday love,” Selena wrote on Instagram. “I couldn’t be more blessed. A lot of you don’t realize how much you mean to me. I. Love. You. –think 25 is going to be epic. xo.”

