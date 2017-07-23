Taylor Swift Pictured For First Time In 7 Weeks As She Tries Sneaking Out Of NYC Home

SHE’S ALIVE! Taylor Swift’s 7-week long disappearance had fans seriously worried, but she’s safe and sound in NYC! The singer was finally spotted on July 23 sneaking out of her apartment.

Jason Bourne and Carmen Sandiego have nothing on Taylor Swift! Even the world’s top spies struggle to stay incognito for a whole seven weeks, but somehow the “New Romantics” singer pulled it off effortlessly. The 27-year old, who still hasn’t posted anything on social media in literal months, was finally spotted by the outside world in New York City on July 23. She blended into the fast-paced city life extremely well in white sneakers, jean shorts, sunglasses and an oversized hoodie that covered her hair. Being noticed by photographers obviously wasn’t part of the plan as she tried to sneak into her apartment unseen (SEE PICS HERE).

So what’s with this new secrecy? Taylor used post pictures like five times a day with her BFFs. Could it be new boyfriend Joe Alwyn who’s rubbing off on her? “She really meant it when she said she didn’t want to be seen or heard from much for the rest of 2017 after her Super Bowl weekend performance,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She is hard at work on a new album, working on her relationship, and spending time with family and just relaxing as much as she possibly can before she starts to ramp up everything again in early 2018.”

The blonde beauty even canceled her 4th Of July party this year! But don’t get the wrong idea, she’s still in constant contact with the people she cares about most. Taylor broke her Instagram silence to fangirl over Selena Gomez‘s new song “Fetish” when it dropped, and Gigi Hadid was seen hanging around the area of her Big Apple apartment recently. OK, so not everyone has lost touch with Taylor…but her fans are really missing her!

