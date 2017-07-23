The Weeknd Leaves Paris To Grab Post-Birthday Brunch With Selena Gomez In LA

And the award for best boyfriend goes to… The Weeknd! He literally flew half-way around the world from Paris to Los Angeles to spoil Selena Gomez with a romantic post-birthday brunch.

Haters will say he’s a day late, but The Weeknd, 27, honestly outdid himself to make girlfriend Selena Gomez happy. The “Fetish” singer, who turned 25 on July 22, was treated to a romantic post-birthday brunch in Los Angeles. For their date, the “Starboy” crooner kept it casual in a black and white Puma sweatsuit with sneakers and a baseball cap. Selena mimicked his laid-back style in baggy white pants and a simple tank top with her hair tied up in a ponytail. The Weeknd had just returned him his trip to Paris where he performed at the Lollapalooza music festival, so we can’t blame the couple for keeping their outing relaxed and low-key.

Now that The Weeknd is back in LA, he’s ready to make up for lost time since he wasn’t in town for Selena’s actual birthday. Of course he still found a way to make her feel special, even while being thousands of miles apart. “They Skyped together and he sent her an amazing bunch of flowers with a beautiful note,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s planning a super romantic, private dinner for tonight, and he’s going to spoil Selena. Abel has hired a private chef to cook her favorite things, and he’s going to fill the dining room with candles and roses, in addition to a whole load of beautiful gifts.” Ugh, so jealous.

But despite the long distance, the brunette beauty still had a total blast on her special day! She celebrated with some of her closest non-famous friends in the comfort of her own kitchen, where she was showered with gifts, balloons, and a delicious birthday cake with candles. As Selena made her birthday wish, her BFFs took pictures and recorded videos that she’s just dying to show The Weeknd over dinner!

HollywoodLifers, how cute do Selena and The Weeknd look on her birthday brunch?!