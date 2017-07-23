Reality Star Transformations: 12 Photos Of Mama June, Khloe Kardashian & More Shocking Makeovers

Reality stars like Snooki and Kate Gosselin have wowed us with some utterly incredible transformations! We’ve got the most jaw-dropping before and after photos that will blow your mind!

When Mama June first revealed her 300 pound weight-loss we almost didn’t recognize her! The Honey Boo Boo star dropped an astounding amount of weight and looked totally incredible. “She loves everything about her new appearance. June’s the happiest she’s been in decades, and she’s determined to stay in shape. June doesn’t just feel great on the outside, she feels amazing on the inside too,” a source close to June previously revealed to HollywoodLife.com. The 37 year-old hasn’t been the only reality star to undergo an unbelievable makeover. We’ve rounded the most shocking transformations ever! Check Out Photos Of The Wildest Reality Star Before & Afters Here!

Khloe Kardashian has always been gorgeous, but the 32 year-old went on a serious health kick. She has been flaunting her toned body in some seriously sexy ensembles all over town. Khloe admitted that she used to be really self-conscious about certain parts of her body, like her arms, but now she’s proud to go sleeveless. “My arms used to be my biggest insecurity on my body,” she told HollywoodLife.com. “Now I have defined arms and it’s almost like my trophy that I’m allowed to show off.”

There have been a ton of other reality star makeovers that have absolutely left us stunned. Just look at Nicole “Snooki“ Polizzi! The Jersey Shore star was famous for her “Snooki poof” and spray tan. The 27 year-old went from wild partier to mommy of two. She lost over 40 pounds after giving birth to her first child Lorenzo. “I knew I couldn’t party anymore, because now I’m a parent; I have to take care of someone else,” she told the TODAY show’s Matt Lauer. “So the partying’s done, basically…But it was more about getting in shape and being a fit mom.”

