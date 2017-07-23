To mark the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, the royal family is opening their doors to the cameras to honor her. And Prince Harry is sharing the painful details of his final conversation with his mother.

Nearly twenty years ago Princess Diana died in a tragic car accident in Paris, France. To mark the occasion, Prince Harry, 32, and Prince William, 35, have sat down to discuss the sudden and shocking loss all those years ago and how it affected them for a new documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, which will air on HBO and ITV. During filming, Harry even revealed his regrets when looking back at the last time he talked with his mother. “And if I’d known that that was the last time I was going to speak to my mother the things that I would – the things I would have said to her,” he shared, via People. Take a look back at the gorgeous princess’s life right here.

When discuss their decision to talk about their mother, William and Harry openly shared that it is still very much a difficult topic for them and they don’t plan to publicly discuss it at length again after this. “This is a tribute from her sons to her,” William said, before adding that talking about this with press just before they view the documentary is “possibly the most nervous I’ve ever been. It’s one thing doing a documentary like this and it’s another thing standing in front of all of you guys and explaining about something very personal to you. Nevertheless, I think it’s very important that I’m here to do that.” That’s a monumental statement coming from someone whose nearly entire life has been photographed and documented.

Besides their own personal thoughts and observations on their relationship with Diana, William and Harry are also allowing the cameras to see photos of their mother from their own private collections, both extraordinary offerings from the typically private royal family. “There’s not a day that William and I don’t wish that she was still around, and we wonder what kind of a mother she would be now, and what kind of a public role she would have, and what a difference she would be making,” Harry says of his mother in the documentary. Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy airs Monday, July 24 on HBO.

