Shark Week: Michael Phelps Vs. A Great White Shark — Live Stream The Epic Race

The greatest swimming race of all time is going down to kick off Discovery Channel’s Shark Week, as 23 time Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps, 32, takes on his most fierce competitor ever — a deadly great white shark!!! This is going to be the coolest event ever as he’s strapping on a mono-fin similar to that of the beast so he can swim at a higher speed. Michael has been training in the open ocean after traveling all the way to South Africa for the epic challenge. In a pool he swims at about 6 mph while the top speed for a great white in the ocean is 25 mph so he’s got to have the need for speed!

The 100-meter race, which took place in Cape Town, South Africa, actually happened back in June, but we’re finally going to find out who is faster during the July 23 telecast. He said the biggest challenge for him was the chilly ocean temperature, which was about 53 degrees. Even though he had on a wetsuit, that’s still SO cold! His USA Swimming teammate Ryan Lochte, 32, has his money on the shark crushing Michael in the race, telling TMZ on July 14 “Hell no” when asked if he thought if the greatest Olympian ever stood a chance against the ocean’s alpha predator.

Michael revealed on Good Morning America on July 20 that he wasn’t in danger of getting chomped on by his competitor. “I was safe. I had 12 to 14 divers underneath me when we were doing the race. When you have an animal this size, you want to be able to see how fast they swim. It’s tough to go into their territory and be able to swim as fast as they do, right?” he shared. RIGHT!

