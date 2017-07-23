Usher: Lawyer Lisa Bloom Claims He Had Unprotected Sex With More Women After Herpes Diagnosis

Oh no! Could Usher be in more legal trouble? Lawyer Lisa Bloom spoke out on Twitter, and then confirmed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that multiple women have reached out to her, alleging that the hitmaker had unprotected sex with them, too, after his herpes diagnosis!

On July 19, news broke that Usher, 38, paid $1.1 million to settle a lawsuit in 2012, after he allegedly infected a woman with herpes. Now, lawyer Lisa Bloom, 55, is speaking out too! She alleges that that may not have been the only time Usher had unprotected sex after contracting the STD. “Several women have reached out to me in the last week, claiming that Usher had unprotected sex with them since his 2009 herpes diagnosis,” Lisa tells HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE statement. “They say that he did not disclose his STD to them. Such behavior would be appalling, illegal and dangerous to women’s health.”

In many states, if you don’t tell a partner about an STD and your partner contracts the disease, you could face a civil lawsuit, according to STDCheck.com. “In New York, the law states that a person has a duty to warn about an STD,” the site further states. And if you’re in California, it could be seen as a felony to expose someone to an STD without warning them.

In previously released court docs, which are roughly five years old, one woman — an unnamed stylist — alleges that Usher contracted herpes in 2009 or 2010, but had unprotected sex with her anyway. She noticed a “green discharge” was coming from his penis, but the singer, real name Usher Raymond IV, allegedly stated that he had been tested and was clean. “Believing Raymond’s statements that [the discharge] had been nothing and cleared up, [she] continued her relationship,” the documents, which were obtained by Radar Online, state. “He feels embarrassed and horrible about the story, alleging Herpes, involving him,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He doesn’t want to talk about it, hopes people forget about it, and can’t wait for the whole thing to go away.” Head here to check out photos of Usher.

The singer did reportedly speak with the woman, apologizing for his actions and attempting the settle the matter out of court. But, according to the court documents, she “feels that her health and body have been ruined.” After the initial news emerged, Usher’s ex-wife Tameka Foster, 46, who parted ways with the singer in 2009, wrote on Instagram that she’s “healthy.” We reached out to Usher’s reps for comment, but haven’t received a response yet.

How much unprotected sex did Usher have after his herpes diagnosis? Women are reaching out to me. How dare he endanger women's health? — Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) July 22, 2017

