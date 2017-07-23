Kim, Kanye, Khloe & Tristan Jet Off To San Francisco For A Sexy Couples Getaway

Is this the sisters’ first double date? Kim Kardashian and Kanye West traveled via private jet to San Francisco with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. Their couples getaway looks so fun!

Now that’s an entourage! Kim and Khloe Kardashian treated their men (and a massive group of friends) to a very romantic weekend getaway on July 23. The sisters, Tristan Thompson, and Kanye West all posed on the tarmac next to a private plane for epic selfies before hopping onboard and taking off to San Francisco. This is kind of unexpected but one of people in their clique is reportedly Rachel Roy. Yes, the woman rumored to be Becky With The Good Hair from Beyonce‘s album. Since when is Kim friends with her? Is that a stab in the back for Queen Bey? In any case, the mother-of-two is looking forward to a great “couples retreat.”

The Bay Area actually holds a great deal of sentiment for Kim and the “Famous” rapper. Back in 2013, Kanye proposed to his lady in San Francisco at the Giants’ baseball stadium, which he rented out for the entire night. He flew out Kim’s entire family from LA but didn’t tell them what the surprise was. Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie and Kendall Jenner all watched from the dugout in amazement as Kanye pulled out a diamond ring and dropped to one knee under a sky lit up with fireworks. Maybe the couple, who’ve been married for three years now, are thinking of renewing their vows!

For such a quick flight, Kim and Khloe both rocked sexy outfits! Most of us prefer to fly in sweatpants. The Good American designer was wearing jeans, most likely from her collection, with a skintight caramel tank top tucked in. The Selfish author opted for leggings, a bandeau top, and a bomber jacket with thick sunglasses. Neither of them chose to wear flowers in their hair but whatever.

