19 Sexy Pics Of Kendall & Kylie Jenner’s Hottest Poses In Bikinis

No one does ‘The Squat’ and ‘The Hand Bra’ better than Kylie and Kendall Jenner. Their sizzling bikini pictures are ruling this summer, so check out some of the sisters’ hottest poolside poses.

Want to know the secrets to taking a fabulous bikini picture? Look no further than this gallery of Kendall, 21, and Kylie Jenner, 19. Like all women, these sisters have insecurities about their bodies — but you’d never know based on their level of confidence. Each poolside pose has its own unique name and each one does something different to your figure, depending on what you’d like to hide or flaunt in front of the camera. The two most popular are “The Squat” and “The Hand Bra” — and here’s how you can perfect both of them in a bikini.

Both are extremely simple, so don’t worry about looking silly or anything like that. For “The Squat,” put on your sexiest heels or flip-flops so your feet don’t hurt and crouch down close to the floor. Pop out your booty so it makes a smokin’ curve in your back — we like to call it the back arch. Celebrities like Bella Hadid, Iggy Azalea, and Amber Rose have all done it while getting their tan on. The second post is “The Hand Bra,” which requires literally zero effort. Just take off your bikini top and cover your boobs with your arm.

But if you want to make your bikini selfie EXTRA special, try posing with some cool props. Kendall and Kylie always have their pools stocked with floats like pink flamingos, gold swans, and even Kim Kardashian‘s butt in a thong. If your photo opp happens while you’re away on an exotic vacation, snag a picture with animals like parrots or wild pigs like Kylie did on her birthday. Or, there’s always the famous “I’m Lounging On A Jet Ski” pose!

HollywoodLifers, which pose from Kendall or Kylie is your favorite? Comment below!