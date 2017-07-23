When it comes to summer, Justin Bieber is doing it right! The singer hit up a 7-11 in LA to cure those late night slurpee cravings. Oh, and did we mention that he was shirtless the whole time?

Justin Bieber, 23, is officially our spirit animal. The fact that he craves sugar in the middle of the night and rolls into the gas station half dressed is truly amazing. On July 22, the “Sorry” singer stepped out completely shirtless for a sweet snack — a slurpee from the good ol’ 7-11. With his muscles, tattoos, and Calvin Klein boxer briefs on full display, Justin grabbed a few quick things from the store and walked out carrying a brown paper bag. Talk about a perfect Saturday night! The pop star probably went home afterwards for a little Netflix & Chill action.

Seriously though, how does Justin manage to drink sugar-filled slurpees and still have such killer abs? It’s so unfair! The “Cold Water” hitmaker obviously works really hard for such a strong build, going on hour-long hikes in LA and hitting up the gym a few times a week. Even his basketball skills are on point. Back in June Justin balled with some friends and pulled off an impressive 3-pointer, Steph Curry style. He also competed in the 2014 BET Celebrity Basketball game, playing alongside Chris Brown and Snoop Dogg.

It honestly doesn’t matter where Justin goes or what the occasion is, we LOVE when he’s walking around shirtless without a care in the world! Most of us would get turned away from a fancy restaurant for the “No Shirt, No Service” rule, but the tattooed hunk strolled into Sugarfish with no problem. He was spotted with a mystery brunette and the pair seemed to have a pretty romantic date! Sushi and a hot guy? Lucky girl!

HollywoodLifers, which shirtless photo of Justin is YOUR favorite? Tell us below!