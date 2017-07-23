Scott Disick: I’m Not A ‘Sex Addict’ But I Have ‘A Gargantuan Appetite’ For Intercourse

Whoa, whoa, whoa. Who you calling ‘sex addict’? Scott Disick is taking back his public revelation that he has a problem with intercourse and is instead claiming he just has a REALLY big appetite for getting down.

Sex addict? Psh, not Scott Disick. The 34-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wants you to know he does not have an addiction to making love. Nah, he just has a “gargantuan appetite” for the act. Totally different. Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex (and the father of her three children) spoke out on the topic of his intense love life amidst his recent non-stop parade of partying with hot young ladies, including 19-year-old actress Bella Thorne. Though he had claimed he was in fact a “sex addict” during an episode of the Kardashian family’s reality series that aired earlier in the year, he says that just isn’t the case.

“I would say I think it’s a little rude that everybody keeps addressing me as a sex addict,” Scott told E! News while at the LIQUID day club at the Aria Hotel and Resort in Las Vegas on July 22. “I just like sex, but I’m not a sex addict. I said that in a humorous, joking fashion on the show and now I’m getting billed as one, and it’s not the case. I do like sex, but I am not an addict.” But does he have a healthy sexual appetite? “A gargantuan appetite, but not an addict!” he said.

That day at the club Scott and his crew sat in the VIP area, while a huge group of women came over to greet him. Scott took photos with the guests and even asked one girl rockin’ a bikini for her phone number, according to E! News. The group then went over to the hotel’s Sky Suites private pool area. It was there that the reality TV star and a lady were seen getting intimate in the pool and then again at a VIP booth at the 1OAK nightclub.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Scott’s claims he’s not a sex addict? Do you believe him? Let us know below!