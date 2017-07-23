Hilary Duff Robbed Of Thousands Of Dollars Worth Of Jewelry While On Vacation

Oh no! Hilary Duff’s jewelry has been stolen from her home! The bling is said to be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars! Here’s the details.

It sounds like a nightmare. Hilary Duff‘s Beverly Hills home had a break-in while she’s in Canada on vacation. According to TMZ, hundred of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry was taken! The thieves broke in through a door and searched the house for valuables. The home’s alarm system never went off. To be out of the country and discover that your home has been ransacked and your priciest possessions lifted is absolutely devastating. Poor Hilary. Talk about a horrible way to end a vacation!

For days leading up to the robbery, the 29-year-old actress has been happily posting pics and videos from her family trip to Canada. It’s possible that these images tipped off the burglars that she isn’t home, giving them a window of opportunity to plan and execute their break-in. If so, the Younger star is learning the terrible downside of advertising that you’re not at home on social media.

Sadly, Hilary isn’t the first celebrity to experience such a terrifying episode. In 2017 alone, everyone from Scott Disick, 34, to A$AP Rocky, 28, has dealt with a robbery and the loss of some cherished items. And who can forget when Kendall Jenner, 21, had $200K worth of jewelry taken…while she was home. All this happened just five months after her sister Kim Kardashian, 36, was famously robbed at gunpoint in Paris. Hilary is still in Canada with her family, so law enforcement’s ability to determine the scope of the robbery is difficult at this point. As is how the robbers managed to evade the home’s security system when they broke in.

