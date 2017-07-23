Hilary Duff Robbed Of Thousands Of Dollars Worth Of Jewelry While On Vacation

Oh no! Hilary Duff’s jewelry has been stolen from her home! The bling is said to be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars! Here’s the details.

It sounds like a nightmare. Hilary Duff‘s Beverly Hills home had a break-in while she’s in Canada on vacation. According to TMZ, hundred of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry was taken! The thieves broke in through a door and searched the house. The home’s alarm system never went off. To be out of the country and discover that your home has been ransacked and your priciest possessions lifted is absolutely devastating. Here’s some of the former Disney Channel star’s sexiest moments.

For days leading up to the robbery, the 29-year-old actress has been happily posting pics and videos from her family vacation in Canada. It’s possible these images tipped off the burglars that she isn’t home, giving them a window of opportunity to plan their break-in. If so, the Younger star is learning the terrible downside of advertising that you’re not at home on social media.

