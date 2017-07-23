Where Has Nymeria Been On ‘Game of Thrones’? Arya’s Direwolf Has Been MIA Since Season 1

Nymeria, girl, where you at? ‘Game of Thrones’ fans have been wondering what happened to Arya Stark’s beloved direwolf ever since she had to scare her away for her own protection back in season 1. Based on new previews it seems like we might finally get our answer this season!

Out of the bajillion deaths in Westeros that have taken place over the past six seasons of Game of Thrones, none have hurt us as much as those of the Stark childrens’ direwolves. One by one every child lost their wolf (and sometimes their own life) until only Jon Snow’s faithful wolf, Ghost, remained. Well, sorta. Arya Stark’s beloved wolf Nymeria may be alive, we just have NO idea where she is. But new previews for this season suggest she’s gonna be coming back. Excuse us while we try to stop the tears.

As all GoT diehards remember, the last time we saw Nymeria was back in season 1, when that jerkface Joffrey was still around. Back when he was the apple of Arya’s sister Sansa’s eye, he tried to look all cool by attacking Arya. (Yeah, that makes sense). But, because Nymeria was the most epically awesome pet ever, she lunged at Joffrey and bit his arm. The move made us all warm and fuzzy inside (come on, it’s Joffrey) but it would be Nymeria’s undoing, because Queen Cersei wanted the wolf who bit her precious baby killed. Oh, hell no!

Arya was never going to let that happen to Nymeria, so she told her to scram. This was when Arya was still far from the killing machine she is today, and watching her throw rocks at Nymeria to get her to finally leave was absolutely heartbreaking. Sadly, the fact Nymeria was gone did nothing to stop Cersei from wanting a dead direwolf, so she ordered Sansa’s wolf Lady to be killed instead. Ugh, Cersei, you are worse than your son. Then it was just a matter of time before Rickon lost his wolf Shaggydog (and then died himself) and Bran’s direwolf Summer was killed while protecting the young Stark from the White Walkers. But, Nymeria is still MIA — so she could be alive.

Here is the intel we have right now. In a new preview we see Arya come across a ferocious direwolf in the woods. A wolf that looks similar to Nymeria, but way more badass. Now, the books don’t outright say were Nymeria is either, but Arya has heard tell of a huge wolf pack that is led by a savage female wolf who fears no man. Arya also begins “warging” aka inhabiting the body of the leader of this ferocious pack, making it clear this wolf must be Nymeria.

However, since the books and the show have moved away from each other so much at this point, it’s impossible to tell what Nymeria is really up to. We do know that Arya hasn’t mentioned inhabiting the body of an animal, let alone any dreams about Nymeria. Let’s hope we finally get to find out what’s up with Arya’s faithful pup once more when the second episode of Game of Thrones season 7, “Stormborn,” airs tonight, July 23, at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. Seriously, Nymeria, where you at?

HollywoodLifers, where do you think Nymeria has been this whole time? Do you think she’s coming back? How will she return? Let us know below!