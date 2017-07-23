‘Game Of Thrones’ Recap: Daenerys’ Plots To Defeat Cersei & Theon Makes A Cowardly Choice

The premiere of season 7 of ‘Game of Thrones’ was nothing compared to the second episode, which sees Daenerys’ first team meeting, Jon accept a highly-anticipated invite and Theon’s epic betrayal.

And so we begin. Stormborn, the second episode of season 7 of Game of Thrones opened exactly the way it should have — with a storm. Daenerys’ (Emilia Clarke) council was meeting for the first time at Dragonstone as the sea raged outside her window, just like on the night she was born, according to Tyrion (Peter Dinklage). They all agree that they can’t stay for long, but what they can’t agree on is what their next move will be. But first Dany wants to make sure that Varys (Conleth Hill) is going to be faithful to her. Though he brought the Tyrell’s and Dornish to her side, she doesn’t trust someone who betrayed both her father the Mad King and Robert Baratheon, so she makes him swear allegiance to her and promise to never conspire against her, or she will burn him alive. Well, she has the dragons, so he makes the deal. Click here to see our predictions for Game of Thrones Season 7.

Before they can continue their session, Dany is notified that Melisandre (Carice van Houten) has arrived to see her. The Red priestess comes on a night that is dark and full of terrors to tell Dany she wants to join her team and she believes a prophecy about a “prince” who will save the seven kingdoms applies to her… and Jon Snow (Kit Harington). “Who is this?” Dany wonders. Tyrion explains the virtues of Jon and that he will be a great member of the team, so Dany invites him to come and meet her and bend the knee. So many women asking Jon to bend the knee and it’s only episode two. Talk about girl power!

Well, one girl doesn’t trust the Mother of Dragons, and that’s Sansa (Sophie Turner). When Jon gets the letter (with a super special secret message from Tyrion making it clear that it is authentic) his little sis tries to shut this proposed meeting down ASAP. But Jon isn’t so quick to dismiss the idea. Hey, those dragons would sure come in hand while trying to defend the North from the Night King and his White Walkers. Just saying, Sansa.

Meanwhile, Cersei (Lena Headey) is scaring everyone and their mother with fake stories about Dany and her army, saying they are gonna come and rape and pilage and it’s gonna be horrible. So how does she plan to stop the dragons? She and the High Sparrow have a plan that involves an evil little contraption that can shoot a spear right through the skull of a dragon. And just watching a preview of what that thing can do gives us chills, yikes! Jaime (Nikolaj Coster) is busy schmoozing Sam’s father Randyll Tarly (yeah, remember that jerk?) because he wants him to be his ranking general and is offering him the title of Warden of the South when everything is said and done. Well, there is nothing that can give Sam a worse relationship with his father at this point, so why not.

And speaking of Sam (John Bradley-West)! He’s hanging at the Citadel, where things are a little better, but now he’s having to watch the Archmaester take care of grey scale patients. He just so happens to meet Jorah (whose arm he saw through a window last episode) who will be going blind from the stuff in six months if he doesn’t get help soon. Luckily, Sam can never not help someone, and takes some of those fancy books from the library to find a cure. Unfortunately the treatment involves literally peeling the scales off Jorah’s body. It’s seriously one of the grossest GoT scenes we’ve ever seen, but weirdly heartwarming.

Finally we get to see Dany’s council in action! We’ve got Dany, Tyrion, Ellaria Sand, Varys, the Greyjoys and Alerie Tyrell all in one room at a giant tabletop map of the Westeros and it is on. Of course everyone’s talking at once and everyone wants to go about things in their own way. The second Ellaria pipes in Tyrion whips out this epic diss: “We don’t poison little girls here.” AW, SNAP. Clearly Tyrion has heard of what Ellaria did to his niece in the name of revenge after her lover Oberyn was killed while fighting in a trial by combat for him. Okay, Dany isn’t having any more of this and shuts down what could have been an epic fight before it even begins. Already she’s becoming the dragon she needs to be to win this game!

She explains they aren’t gonna take King’s Landing right away, like everyone wants. Instead, they are going to lay siege to the capitals surrounding it, cutting off Cersei’s supplies. Then the Greyjoys will take Ellaria’s Dornish army to King’s Landing where they and the Tyrells will fight Cersei’s men. Greyjoy and the Unsullied have by far the most important job though, as they are going to make a sneak attack on Casterly Rock. Wow. NO ONE saw that coming. That was definitely a very productive first meeting for Dany’s team. But Alerie and Dany have their own little chat at the end, where the wise older woman warns the Mother of Dragons that she needs to be the one who is truly in charge, not Tyrion.

That night, one of the most beautifully intimate love scenes in the history of Game of Thrones takes place, when Grey Worm and Missandei are forced to say goodbye to each other before he heads off to fight. “You are my weakness,” he confesses, while they both know he may not be returning to her. Our hearts are melting and finally the two shyest characters on the show make love, and Missandei’s way of reassuring Grey Worm that his “unsullied” body is just fine the way it is so touching.

Meanwhile, Arya (Maise Williams), who was the queen of the premiere, has been laying low this episode. She pops into the tavern where her old friend Hot Pie works to get a bite to eat. He gives her two important things: 1) a free meal and 2) the news that her brother Jon is alive and well and has taken back Winterfell for the family. Arya is able to get out of their knowing she isn’t heading for King’s Landing to kill Cersei anymore, she’s headed home now. But it will be a while till she can get there. So that night she stops in the woods and builds a fire. Suddenly there is howling all around her and a pack of ferocious wolves come out to greet her. She appears ready to go down fighting when all of a sudden Nymeria shows up as the head of the pack. NYMERIA! Her old direwolf! Arya recognizes her instantly and tries to her her girl to come home with her, but she soon realizes Nymeria lives in a different world now. And as the wolf pack leaves Arya alive, Arya accepts that Nymeria has changed, just as she has. She even looks a little happy to see her go. Cue the tears!

Back at Winterfell, Jon has FINALLY received Sam’s letter about the dragonglass at Dragonstone. Jeeze, how long does raven mail take? After reading Sam’s letter Jon tells the lords of the North he has decided to meet with Dany because they need this dragonglass to make weapons to fight the White Walkers and the Night King. They also need allies. So he and Sir Davos will go meet her while he leaves Sansa to hold down the fort at Winterfell. Seriously. People were made he was leaving, but they shut up when he put his faith in Sansa to take care of their home and the North. Before Jon can leave, Little Finger interrupts a moment of silence he is spending in the crypt beneath Winterfell to remind him how he helped him win the Battle of the Bastards and basically lay claim to Sansa. “Touch my sister and I’ll kill you myself,” Jon says as he slams Little Finger against a wall. Yikes. Who thinks he is gonna back off now?

We begin to see Dany’s first step of the plan fall into place as Ellaria, Theon (Alfie Allen) and Yara (Gemma Whelan) are sailing to pick up the Dornish army. Yara and Ellaria are getting along QUITE well and just as Theon, who Yara calls her “adviser and protector,” is about to leave them alone they hear a huge storm coming — and we don’t just mean the weather. Euron has come out of nowhere with his endless supply of ships from Pyke to kill his niece and nephew. Yara and Theon’s army immediately rise to the challenge and everyone is fighting on deck in a battle full of blood and guts. Ew! Pieces of fiery wood are crashing down all around them when suddenly Theon looks up and realizes that Euron has Yara by the throat. He tells Theon to come and get his little sister. But Theon, who is clearly going through a PTSD flash back thanks to everything Ramsey did to him, just can’t bring himself to save her. He makes the most cowardly choice he could and jumps over the side of the ship after locking eyes with his deeply betrayed sister. The episode closes with Theon floating away from the burning wreckage, knowing he has already failed not just Dany’s team, but the person who means the most to him in the world.

