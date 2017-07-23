Wait, what?! Brad Pitt made a bizarre appearance during Frank Ocean’s FYF performance on July 22 and the fandom is losing its mind over it! Here’s the clip!

Bromance goals! Frank Ocean, 29, was in the midst of a stirring cover of The Jackson 5’s “Never Can Say Goodbye” at FYF in LA when who should appear on a stage screen — why, Brad Pitt, 53, of course! The A-lister was shown looking somber and serious while talking on his phone nearby and, as you might have guessed, fans of the movie star are absolutely loving it! Take a peek at these pics of the hunky Allied star through the years right here!

Talk about adding some star power to what is said to have been an already dazzling performance from the crooner! In no time fans and followers began reacting to the strange, wonderful appearance from the movie star. “Frank Ocean is serenading Brad Pitt on stage at FYF in Los Angeles right now and what is life,” one attendee wrote. “Brad Pitt just joined Frank Ocean on stage. Now, that was a surprise,” another posted. Let’s just say the happy tears emoji was used pretty liberally at this concert! And although Brad isn’t dating quite yet, it’s good to see him out enjoying life after parting ways with Angelina Jolie, 42!

The world-famous father of six has been a longtime fan of Frank’s, telling GQ Style in May that, “I find this young man so special. Talk about getting to the raw truth. He’s painfully honest. He’s very, very special.” How incredibly nice! As for Frank, he showed his love for Brad back in June when he wore a t-shirt with the handsome actor’s face printed on it during his performance in Manchester, UK. After finishing the song, Frank said, “This is for our friend.”

