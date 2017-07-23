What cheating scandal? Kevin Hart and his six-months-pregnant wife Eniko Parrish hit the dance floor during a quiet night at home on July 22 and their moves will have even you forgetting all about the infidelity gossip!

Kevin Hart, 38, is shaking it off — literally. The comedic actor and his pregnant wife, Eniko Parrish, 32, were cutting a rug at home last night, July 22, amid rumors he has been stepping out on her. In a video Kevin posted to Instagram, the couple are seen dancing together in casual clothes at home to French Montana‘s “Unforgettable.” Eniko (who was wearing a simple, tight black maternity dress, a messy bun and no shoes) moved around Kevin (who was rocking a plain white tee, some gym shorts and sneaks) gracefully while he tried to keep up using his dorky moves!

The pair seem to be being filmed by a friend who keeps teasing them for being so cute! Kevin glided all around his sexy lady (who is carrying their first child together) as she worked it, even caressing her lovely baby bump. How adorable is that? “We getting old 😂😂😂😂 She got the old lady trot going and I got the old head 2 step with the leg up 😂😂😂 #LiveLoveLaugh,” Kevin captioned the video. We could not think of a more perfect Saturday night! Check out cute pics of the couple here.

Kevin has been the center of attention recently, as rumors swirl around that he cheated on the VERY pregnant Eniko with a sexy young singer in Miami. To make matters worse, Kevin has been unfaithful to a partner before, notably cheating on his first wife Torrei Hart, 39. However, an insider has told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, Eniko is standing by her man — even if it’s hard. “Eniko is putting a brave face on it, but she was definitely rocked by the cheating rumors,” the source said. “Kevin has sworn blind that nothing improper happened, and Eniko believes him, but it still stings.” Looks like she’s finding a way to brush it off now — and Kevin too! The next morning he took to Twitter and declared that he was in a fantastic mood following his night of silly dancing with Eniko in a series of tweets.

“Sunday Runday people….Get up & get out & get yours in. Let’s gooooooooo. I knocked out a nice 5mile morning run this am. What did u do?,” he tweeted. He followed up that with, “ Wake up damn it….Get y’all a**es up and get active. I’m in the gym blasting ‘Meek Mills’ new album & it’s got me turnt!!!!” He ended everything with, “I’m in a good a** mood today. Feeling happy & blessed & wishing nothing but the same for the rest of the world! Smile & hug somebody damn it.” Alright then!

