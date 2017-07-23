Ellen Page Receives Horrific Death Threats Over Instagram: User Warns ‘Bitch Actress’

How terrifying! Actress Ellen Page has reportedly been receiving haunting messages via Instagram wishing her dead. Thankfully, the police are on their way to finding out who is hurling these death threats at Ellen!

Ellen Page, 30, has reportedly been receiving death threats via Instagram — a matter the LAPD is taking very seriously. According to a July 23 TMZ report, the authorities are searching for the one responsible for sending these horrific messages Ellen’s way. In one of the multiple IG messages the culprit sent Ellen, they called her a “lying worthless Canadian” and a “b**ch actress” who “needs to die in my hands.” OMG! But that’s not even the most aggressive one!

Another message was a straight up death threat. “I find Ellen and kidnap her and kill her throat and let everyone see it on my Instagram,” the user shockingly wrote to the Juno actress. This is seriously disturbing stuff. Luckily, LAPD detectives obtained a search warrant last month so that they could track the IP address associated with the Instagram user. However, according to TMZ, there have yet to be any arrests in connection with the death threats.

The young actress doesn’t appear to be letting any of this frightening behavior get in the way of her ability to enjoy social media. In the wee hours of July 22, the star posted a pic of her and actress Kristen Wiig, 43 from their 2009 flick Whip It. But we don’t blame Ellen for wanting to keep things light! The actress has a lot on her plate right now. She’s starring in two new movies, Flatliners and Mercy, that are set to be released later this year. And when the Emmy nominations were announced earlier this month Ellen got a nod for her docu-series Gaycation, an unstructured reality show that goes around the world.

