Christina Milian Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction As Her Nipple Pops Out Of Skimpy Bikini

Christina Milian was on full display while rockin’ a bikini on the sandy beaches of Miami on July 22. The actress was having so much fun splashing in the water she didn’t notice when she climbed out her nipple had slipped right out!

Christina Milian, 35, suffered the most common wardrobe malfunction of them all when her skimpy burgundy bikini moved off center while she was at a Miami beach on July 22, leaving her nipple out in the open. Oops! Luckily, the singer seemed to take it all in stride and popped it back in while laughing. After all, she was having an amazing time! Christina donned a nude-colored mesh top over the bikini, a super natural look that was only amplified by her lack of make-up and loose ringlets. Life definitely seemed like a beach for Christina!

Though she had the teeny embarrassment of her intimate bit popping out, she didn’t let it keep her from enjoying the rest of her day. She was seen frolicking across the sand with her friends, laughing away while holding their hands. She even enjoyed the company of a male friend who was gazing at her while they lounged on comfortable chairs on the beach. Who was that?!? Click here to see pics of braless celebs.

We would love to know, seeing as Christina enjoyed a little ride on the back of the hottie’s jet ski later in the day. The Grandfathered actress seemed to be loving every minute of the thrilling trip, as the pair were seen smiling and laughing and even chatting while flying through the waves. Christina has been in Miami for the last few weeks after declaring on social media on July 5 she was gonna be spending her summer at the beach. Looks like Christina, and her boob, are determined to hang out there as much as possible!

