Cara Delevingne Insists She Looks Like Harry Styles — Can You See It?

Cara Delevingne has a doppleganger — and it’s someone you’d never expect. The model was compared to Harry Styles during her interview with Chelsea Handler. Can you see the resemblance?

Walk us through your logic, Chelsea Handler. We’re a little stuck. The television host is completely convinced that Cara Delevingne, 24, has striking similarities to Harry Styles, 23. Yes, they’re both English, but that’s the only comparison we can make at first glance. “What about Harry Styles looks like me?,” asked the model on the Chelsea show. The hostess replied, “You guys have the same thing” as she pointed to her face. “Obviously he’s a man and you’re a woman, but you guys have similar features.” Surprisingly, Care wound up agreeing after she thought about their features for awhile.

“It’s funny. We definitely have some similar things going on,” she confessed. Can YOU see the resemblance at all? The buzz-cut beauty has been compared to Hollywood starlets like Emma Stone and Elle Fanning before, but never a member of One Direction. It’s Cara’s stunning looks that actually landed her in the running to be the next James Bond girl, according to The Mirror. The UK-based publication claims producers are highly considering her for the role, and want to make her character more valuable than just arm candy.

“She appeals to a younger audience, has screen fighting experience and is English too,” a movie business insider tells the site. “Producers also feel she could play a fierce spy working alongside the main protagonist, who of course can play both sides.” If we’re comparing more than just looks between Cara and Harry, they both have stellar movie projects under their belts as well. The “Sign Of The Times” crooner made his acting debut in Dunkirk, while Cara’s starred in Paper Towns, Suicide Squad, and Valerian. Maybe these two have more in common than we thought!

