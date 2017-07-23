Beyonce & Katy Perry’s Dance-Off At Missy Elliott’s Show — Who Had The Better Moves?

Both Beyonce and Katy Perry let loose at Missy Elliott’s concert at the FYF music festival — but which star had the better moves? Check out their dancing videos and vote on your favorite footwork!

GET UR FREAK ON! Missy Elliott blew audiences away during her performance at the FYF music festival in Los Angeles. The crowd, which included Beyonce, 35, and Katy Perry, 32, went nuts over a medley of her greatest hits. As if no one was watching, both singers danced the night away — but only one can take home the title of Dancing Queen! The “Swish Swish” hitmaker boogied down like a regular festival goer, partying in the VIP section on the front lawn without much security around her. Queen Bey, being royalty and all, watched Missy perform from backstage and didn’t have to deal with common folk.

Alright, now it’s time to compare dance moves. You’ve got to watch the videos below and tell us who had the fancier footwork. Personally, we’d have to side with Katy because she moved her entire body — arms, shoulders, hips — you name it, she twerked it. We also have to give the pop star props for mingling with the crowd and not isolating herself backstage like Beyonce did. That’s a little less friendly, and music festivals are all about making new friends on the dance floor. No disrespect to B, though, she gave birth to twins just over a month ago and is probably still loading up on rest.

The “Formation” songstress has YEARS of dancing experience under her belt from the Destiny’s Child days, but only some of it came out at FYF. Again, she just welcomed Rumi and Sir Carter so we can’t be too disappointed. Wearing thick circular glasses, Beyonce bobbed her head and swayed her body from side to side while Missy slayed on stage in an “Icon” hat, thigh high leather boots, and a multi-colored sweater. Music make you lose control!

.@katyperry Thank u for coming out to support me at the #FYFFest last night I see u getting it in to "Lose Control" ayyye🙌🏾 grateful🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/dAZN2WVFLg — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) July 22, 2017

So, HollywoodLifers, who had the better dance moves — Beyonce or Katy? Don’t let our opinion sway you!