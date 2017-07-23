J.Lo & A-Rod Celebrate Their Birthdays With Epic Dance Party, Massive Cake & More

Looks like Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have reached the pinnacle of couple goals with a joint birthday party! These two are clearly the most legendary pairing ever and their doubled up bash on July 22 was insane! Check it out here.

Jennifer Lopez, 47,and Alex Rodriguez, 41, have been attached at the hip since the moment they started dating just a few months ago, celebrating special occasions with both of their families and traveling all over. Seriously, these two make co-dependency look hot. So naturally when they realized their respective birthdays are just days apart they thought of the only logical thing to do — have a joint birthday party! Okay, it sounds like something you might do with your little brother or sister, but honestly, J.Lo (whose birthday is July 24) and A-Rod (whose birthday is July 27) made it into the most epic of parties.

The dancer and her MLB All-Star celebrated their 48th and 42nd birthdays, respectively, last night, July 22, in Miami with all their family and friends. This bash was so over the top she was even able to get A-Rod, who is usually not up for dancing, to bust a move on the floor with her to her song “Ain’t It Funny.” But when you’re dating a World of Dance judge, how can you refuse an offer to move your hips with hers?

The video below gives you just a taste of the madness that went on last night. In the clip you can see A-Rod and J.Lo performing the cutest rendition of “Sweet Caroline” we’ve ever heard, see their delectable looking massive double birthday cake and check out their amazing duds. J.Lo wore a black dress with a gorgeous see-through pattern and A-Rod rocked a bright blue suit with a clean white button down shirt. Man, these two seriously were made for each other! Please tell us this is just a pre-game for the wedding?

