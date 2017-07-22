‘Westworld’ Season 2 Trailer Drops At Comic-Con — What’s Dolores Up To Now?

This ain’t your average amusement park. The season 2 trailer for ‘Westworld’ left audiences at Comic-Con mesmerized, as the story picks up with Dolores’ mission to uncover the truth of her past.

All your favorite robots and cowboys are BACK! At Comic-Con, the highly-anticipated season 2 trailer for Westworld arguably stole thunder away from Star Trek and Stranger Things. Audiences were left speechless as the short-but-sweet clip debuted inside Hall H. To the sound of a piano, fans were reunited with beloved characters like Dolores, played by Evan Rachel Wood, and her lover William, played by Jimmi Simpson. Of course it wouldn’t be a real amusement park without a few villains as well, like The Man In The Black Hat and Bernard Love (who isn’t really such a bad guy on his own but Dr. Robert Ford turned him into a killing machine).

OK, so we already have a million questions about season two. The trailer shows Bernard staring at a dead tiger — how did it get there? Maeve stands in a room surrounded by dead people — did she master her robot wiring and kill them all? Dolores rides on horseback at sunset with a shotgun — who is she aiming at? The Man In The Black Hat’s face looks like Freddy Krueger, all scratched up and bloody, and he looks beyond pissed off — is Dolores in danger? WATCH BELOW.

At the end of season one, we realized that the plot of Westworld was unfolding during multiple timelines. This means William had aged throughout the years at the park and eventually had become the rapist and evil guy, also known as The Man In The Black Hat. Are you following? Dolores remembered that she’s supposed to kill him, and that she’s one of the oldest robots ever built in Westworld, who went by the name Wyatt. Basically she’s the ultimate badass and now she’s on the killing spree.

Journey back to #Westworld in 2018.

Watch the Season 2 Trailer that played during the Hall H #WestworldSDCC panel at #SDCC2017. pic.twitter.com/y6WER4SK3Z — Westworld (@WestworldHBO) July 23, 2017

HollywoodLifers, are you blown away by the season 2 trailer? What are your thoughts?