United States Vs. Costa Rica Live Stream: Watch The Gold Cup Semifinal Match

It’s down to the final four, and squaring off in the first 2017 Gold Cup semifinal: the United States and Costa Rica. Los Ticos got by Panama while the USA fought tooth and nipple (more on that later) to get by El Salvador. Now, these two CONCACAF soccer powerhouses will play for a spot in the Gold Cup final. Will the Americans advance and try to win their sixth Gold Cup? Can Costa Rica conquer the Yanks in hopes of claiming their first cup? Soccer fans better tune in to see every single moment of the action.

So, about those nipples. The United States had quite the unpleasant time when they played El Salvador. Los Cuscatlecos utilized a very unusual defense, namely twisting Jozy Altiodre’s, 27, nipples. During the 59th minute of the game, El Salvador’s Henry Romero, 25, decided he was more like George A. Romero (the Night of the Living Dead creator who died on July 16) and attached Jozy, giving him a purple nurple after biting him, according to ESPN. He wasn’t the only one who nearly had a chunk ripped out of them. Darwin Ceren, 27, supposedly bit Omar Gonzalez, 28, as well.

“When the guy bit me, I was a bit shocked,” said Omar said. “But you just have to move on as quick as possible and look toward the next play.” If there was anything more outrageous than the Salvadoran defense, it was the American offense. Coach Bruce Arena said that the US players “had no rhythm” during this game, and despite a 2-0 victory, they played “a sloppy game overall.”

Sloppy play won’t help them against Costa Rica, whose defense has been “impressive,” according to MLS Soccer. They’ve only conceded one goal in the past four matches, racking up three shutouts – including the 1-0 win over Panama. “It feels good,” Kendall Waston, 29, said after the win. “It feels very good to make the semifinals with the national team. Now we’re ready for the next game and trying to get in the finals.”

