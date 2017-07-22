Barcelona Vs. Juventus Live Stream: Watch The International Champions Cup Match

It’s time for a Champions League rematch – on American soil! Barcelona battles Juventus on July 22 at 6:00 PM ET so tune in to watch this thrilling match.

Sure, it’s been more than three months since Juventus eliminated Barcelona from the 2016-17 Champions League, bouncing Lionel Messi, 30, Luis Suarez, 30, Neymar, 25, and the rest of the Blaugrana from the tournament. However, in soccer, grudges last forever. Though this International Champions Cup match is considered a “friendly,” there’s nothing that Barcelona would lover better than getting a bit of revenge. The American audience better be ready for a wild match, as the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey might not be big enough to hold all the action.

Ultimately, Juve would fall 4-1 to Real Madrid, as Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, would lead Los Blancos to their second consecutive Champions League title. Since losing the title, Juve has gone on to lose some noteworthy players. Dani Alves, 34, has joined Paris Saint-Germain while Leonardo Bonucci, 30, has transferred to AC Milan, according to Bleacher Report. Juve picked up Douglas Costa, 26, getting him on loan from Bayern Munich. They also still have Paulo Dybala – for now.

Barca is reportedly interested in acquiring Paulo, according to Sky Sports’ Football Whispers. Why? PSG is trying to acquire Neymar, who happens to be under contract with Barca until 2021. There is a chance that Neymar could get out of his contract, if Barca isn’t willing to transfer him. If Neymar can somehow come up with €222 million – the amount of money specified in his contract’s “release cause,” or how much he needs to pay to become a free agent – then he could sign with the French club. PSG is reportedly interested in paying nearly a quarter-of-a-billion Euros to get the player, so will this match against Juve be one of the last times Neymar sports the blue and red?

Fans better watch. While Ronaldo is sitting out the ICC, Lionel and Luis will suit up for this exhibition tournament. It will be great to see the MSN (Messi, Suarez, Neymar) in the US. It will also be interesting to watch how new coach Ernesto Valverde, 53, leads Barca. After failing to win La Liga and the Champions League, there’s a lot of pressure on Ernesto to bring home some silverware. If he can coach Barcelona to victory here, it would definitely be a great start.

