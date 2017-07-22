‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Comic-Con Trailer: Hulk Talks For First Time While Loki Joins Asgard Avengers

Holy Hulk, Banner! You can talk? Marvel’s jolly green giant is finally saying more than ‘SMASH’ in the newest trailer for ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ straight from Comic-Con! Watch this!

Finally! Several movies in the Marvel universe later, the Hulk is finally chattin’ it up with his other Avengers. With Thor:Ragnarok due in theaters this November, the fans at SDCC were treated to a new trailer. It featured way more Loki, way more Jeff Goldblum and even more sneak peeks of the fight between the Thor (with a pretty sexy haircut) and Hulk. Let’s just say, it feels like it might be the best of Thor movie to date! In fact, the audience of Hall H gave the clip a standing ovation — so there’s that!

At the panel in SDCC, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, and Tom Hiddleston all came out to see the fans, the latter of which sent his love to the 6,500 people who camped out to see the sneak peak. “It was a unique experience,for which I’ll be eternally grateful to Hall,” Tom shared. The returning Marvel crew was joined by Jeff and Cate Blanchett, who plays Hela, the Goddess of Death. And boy, does she play it HELLA well!

Along with Thor, the Marvel shared first looks at Captain Marvel, more sneak peaks at Black Panther, and announced that Michelle Pfeiffer would be joining Ant-Man and The Wasp as Janet Van Dyne, mother of Evangeline Lilly’s Hope van Dyne and wife of Michael Douglas’ Hank Pym.

