‘Stranger Things’ Season 2 Trailer Debuts At Comic-Con & It’s A Major ‘Thriller’

Something thrilling is coming to Indiana. At Comic-Con, the cast of ‘Stranger Things’ unveiled the official trailer for season 2. Grab some waffles and prepare to be blown away by the small town freakiness!

My god, the 80’s were such an amazing time. Arcade games and Michael Jackson’s greatest hits collide in the season 2 trailer for Stranger Things, which debuted on July 22 at the San Diego Comic-Con. The three-minute video begins with your favorite boys, especially Dustin, playing videos games late at night when suddenly the clouds spit out red lightening and a gigantic alien-like creature. But is it all just a hallucination? A montage then begins with “Thriller” playing in the background.

Season two is set to hit Netflix on October 27, and will pick up a year after last season’s events. “It’s a year later in the story, so there are several things that happened last year — like Will has come back — there are certain people in the town that know what happened, and then certain people who don’t know what happened,” David Harbour told the audience on the Fan2Sea cruise. “So there’s a lot of fall out with who knows what.”

He also confirmed that Justice For Barb will come into play. “The question and the feelings that Nancy has that no one ever cares about her friend Barb, are very much present in the beginning of the season,” he said.

HollywoodLifers, did you like the season two trailer?