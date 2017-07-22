Selena Gomez: Her 25 Sexiest Photos In Honor Of Her 25th Birthday

Happy 25th birthday, Selena Gomez! To celebrate the gorgeous actress and singer’s special day, we’ve rounded up her 25 sexiest photos ever! Slay, Sel, slay!

Selena Gomez is one of the most beautiful women on the planet. She’s the “It” girl right now. The “Fetish” singer turned 25 on July 22. There are so many gorgeous photos of Sel that have been snapped over years. She’s the most followed celebrity on Instagram and rightfully so. Seriously, that stunning photo Selena posted in 2016 for the “Share a Coke and a Song” campaign was the most-liked Instagram photo for almost a year, until Beyonce, 35, announced she was pregnant with twins.

The singer is a total fashionista and loves to show off her best outfits. She shared a super sexy selfie in June 2017 when she was wearing a lingerie-inspired look in a plunging white dress with lace detailing. She took her sexy photo to a whole new level with her hair blowing in the wind and her dark smokey eye. But let’s talk about that hot Vogue shoot. In one of the shots from the feature, Selena rocks a cleavage-baring floral ensemble. Every single shot from her cover spread was just flawless. She’s just so pretty!

You can’t talk about a hot photo of Selena without talking about her 2017 Met Gala look. The starlet slayed in an embellished slip dress by Coach. No wonder her boyfriend, The Weeknd, 27, couldn’t take his eyes off of her!

Selena can get really sexy, too. She flaunted her bare butt in a photo snapped by photographer Mert Alas in Jan. 2017. For the cover of her Revival album, Selena posed totally naked! She can’t take a bad photo! Take a look at the other super hot photos of Selena in our gallery now!

HollywoodLifers, is Selena Gomez your all-time favorite celeb? Let us know!