‘Outlander’ Stars Reveal Hair Makeovers At Comic-Con — Cait Introduces Bangs

While sitting at the Comic-Con panel, two of ‘Outlander’s leading stars debuted hot new makeovers! Caitriona Balfe went for side-swept bangs and Sam Heughan looked almost unrecognizable with short hair.

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe‘s, both 37, new makeovers are outta’ this world! The Outlander stars debuted fresh haircuts during their show’s panel at Comic-Con in San Diego. Sam, who plays Jamie Fraser, must have chopped at least four inches off as he rocked a much shorter ‘do on July 21. The actor is known and worshipped for his long hair so this came as quite a shock to all of us — maybe it’s for a new role? Co-star Cait, who plays sister Claire Fraser, also switched things up by introducing bangs to her look. The actress looks a lot more rock and roll with those edgy bangs, and her hair also appears a shade darker, almost black.

Comic-Con has been full of surprises thanks to the Outlander squad. The cast assembled for their second-ever panel to spill the tea on season 3, and we were not disappointed in the least. Screenwriter Ronald D. Moore revealed that the next chapter will focus on Jamie, Claire, and the 20 years they spent apart. There will be a sea voyage, which takes the pair to the Caribbean, Jamaica, and eventually the New World. They’ve got “a long journey” ahead, he added as the crowed ooo-ed and ahh-ed.

As thrilled as we are to watch season 3, it looks pretty damn depressing. Be prepared to cry all the tears. The trailer begins with Claire giving birth to her and Jamie’s daughter, Brianna, with Frank by her side. “The bargain was that we raise the child together, and you will not let me in,” he says. Claire breaks down in tears, “You asked me to leave behind everything truly mattered to me!” The show returns September 10 so there’s plenty of time to load up on tissues.

HollywoodLifers, what are your thoughts on Sam and Cait’s makeovers?