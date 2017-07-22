‘Riverdale’ Trailer: The Angel Of Death Arrives — & Fred’s Not The Only One Hospitalized 

Season one ended on one heck of a cliffhanger — and the Scooby gang is ready to find out who pulled the trigger in ‘Riverdale.’

Bring on the drama! The Riverdale cast appeared at San Diego Comic-Con on July 22 and during their panel, a new trailer was debuted! In the video, we see Cheryl telling her mom everything would be better now — her mom, who was lying in a hospital bed covered in bandages. But the biggest mystery is still what happened to Archie’s dad — the finale ended with a mystery man shooting Fred Andrews (Luke Perry), in front of Archie (KJ Apa).

Will the gang be able to help Archie figure out who shot his dad? It looks like he may not need it — he knows that this could have been a hit and could be dangerous. He’s also ready to face whoever it was.

Regardless of the outcome of that, Archie will be changed in season two. Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa actually compared the situation to Bruce Wayne seeing his parents get gunned down or Peter Parker’s uncle being shot — in both, the victim dies.

“For Archie, he is the hero of our show, but before he gets to that heroic journey, it’s going to be a journey more of revenge, and a journey of darkness and violence begetting violence,” Roberto told Entertainment Tonight. “So it’s going to be a really different Archie for season two. That’s really exciting. So that was something that we wanted to [do], to get Archie to that place, of course at a terrible cost.”

As for the Bughead love story, well that too is about to get darker in season two. “Betty and Jughead’s story is going to be Jughead sort of following in his father’s footsteps and perhaps distancing himself from Betty, and Betty struggling to hold on to Jughead,” Robert added. “Betty [also has] her own dark side, which the Serpents sort of speak to, but it’s sort of the double life of Jughead: the life with his friends and with Betty, and then the darker side, which is being part of this gang, like his father. So that’s really going to be their central conflict.”

Riverdale premieres Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m.