‘Riverdale’ At SDCC: Season 2 Scoop On Bughead, A ‘Steamy’ Varchie Scene & More

The ‘Riverdale’ cast spilled so many spoilers at the show’s amazing SDCC panel on July 22. From new characters to updates on your fave couples, here’s everything you need to know from the panel!

*The first episode will pick up where we left off, with Fred Andrews fighting for his life. Executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed that we will find out Fred’s “ultimate fate” by the end of the premiere. The first episode will be all about Archie, the gang, and the town waiting to find out whether Fred lives or dies. With his dad’s life on the line and everything else going on in his life, Archie’s going to change. “There’s almost like a switch that goes off,” KJ Apa said. “It’s a completely different side to Archie that we haven’t seen.”

*Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart spilled so much scoop about Bughead in season 2. “I think it becomes a little bit of a Romeo and Juliet situation that she hopes has a happy ending,” Lili said during the panel. “I think the relationship is definitely going to be tested,” Cole added. He also noted that Jughead’s darker path puts Betty in a position “where she has to decide to be there for him or call it quits for the betterment of herself.”

*Expect to see more of Kevin and Josie and the Pussycats this year! But what about Jughead’s mom and Jellybean? “It might be something that happens in the second half of the season,” Roberto teased. It’s all about finding the right cast!

*Jughead’s got his hands full this season as well. Cole said that Jughead is “placed kind of in the middle of two worlds that are starting to collide.” He added, “ It’s going to start forcing him to really pick a side, which is quite a dangerous place of him.” This will have “huge repercussions” for his character and Bughead will also get “tested” in season 2. At the end of season 1, Jughead put on that Southside Serpents jacket. Will he be embracing the Serpents? “I don’t think it is going to be as easy as he assumes,” Cole said. As we all know, “standing out can be physically threatening.”

*Let’s talk about Betty Cooper! Lili revealed that “this season is more tortured soul Betty.” She said it’s a “little heart-wrenching for my character.” But what about Betty’s dark side? “We explore that darkness a lot more,” she said. “We see Betty come to terms with it a little more in season 2.” And, yes, Betty will get to let down her hair in season 2, Roberto confirmed.

*Hiram Lodge, Veronica’s dad will be on the scene in season 2, and Camila Mendes is really suspicious of the guy. “I don’t trust him,” she said. Veronica’s relationship with Hiram is very “layered.” Archie will also be having some scenes with his girlfriend’s dad. KJ teased that he’s doing some “crazy stuff” with Mark Consuelos.

*Speaking of Varchie, could trouble be on the horizon for them? A man from Veronica’s past will be coming back into her life in season 2: her ex from New York! “He’s a bad boy, and he brings out Veronica’s bad side.” But get ready. The “sexiest scene in Riverdale history” is happening between Veronica and Archie. “It’s very steamy,” Roberto revealed.

*Expect a “colder and meaner” Cheryl Blossom in season 2, according to Madelaine Petsch. The girls’ been through a lot and will start “taking control of her life a lot more.”

*Another character from the comics will be making their way to Riverdale in season 2. Vanessa Morgan has been cast as Toni Topaz! She’s a student at Southside High and a Southside Serpent. “She’s sort of Jughead’s guide into the Serpent,” Robert teased. He also noted that she’s kind of like a female Jughead. “She’s trouble getting Jughead into this gang and might mean trouble for Bughead,” the EP also revealed. Gasp!

*Some characters will be getting new love interests, including Kevin now that Joaquin is out of the picture. Ashleigh Murray also teased that Josie “might be batting a couple of eyelashes at Reggie!”

*The Archie comics do have a supernatural element, which has had a lot of fans wondering about the direction Riverdale is going. The Riverdale crew didn’t say much, but Roberto did say that they’ve “been talking about one prominent supernatural character in the Riverdale universe.” Is it SABRINA?!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Riverdale season 2? Let us know!